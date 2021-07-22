Theresa Miller, Livermore
I can't say it enough times; that perfect piece of land in our downtown belongs to all of us, not just a select few. I applaud Save Livermore Downtown for filing the lawsuit necessary because the city council would not meet with citizens to discuss and create an alternative for an Eden relocation. Contrary to popular bluster, a proper poll performed by David Binder Research finds "4 to 1 majority oppose the flawed Eden Plan." Will Rogers (1879-1935) is a person who exuded common sense and reason and had insight into politics and issues of the day. (Not much has changed since the 1920s and early 1930s either). Here I take license and rework his words a little. "American politics is the most obliging thing we have." All the (registered) voters that voted in Livermore have five people in the city "make-up their minds for them" every two to four years.