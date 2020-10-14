Susan Putnam, Livermore
I’m looking forward to a unification of viewpoints on downtown Livermore, one that embraces more open space and a park, combined with increased lower-income housing.
After the divisiveness, we now have an opportunity to come together for a beautiful downtown and a larger space for much-needed housing a few short blocks away. With the 250-unit apartment structure crowding views just across the street, and the growing need for Livermore families and residents to enjoy open space closer to their homes, a downtown park will be welcomed by all. And the more people who can leisurely visit downtown, the better for our small businesses.
A win-win is what we need just now!