Thomas Soules, Livermore
On Monday, the city council held a workshop to finalize the design and complete the entitlement application of the 130-unit Eden Housing downtown project, at the city’s plan site downtown behind the shops on First Street and across the street from the already huge residential buildings being built on the former Groth Brother’s site.
In October, Bob Woerner stated, "I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element (from the downtown development.)"
It was proposed that the low-income housing be moved to north of Railroad. This would have been what Bob Woerner called in the meeting Monday a win-win, a win for the city that could keep the space behind the First Street shops downtown open space for parking, a park and recreation; a win for the low-income residents who would have more space (it should be noted that Woerner said the average space in the currently proposed four-story buildings was the equivalent of about two hotel rooms per unit); and a win for all those who love the beauty of small town Livermore and want to keep downtown a place where one can go to get away from the hustle and bustle, patronize the small shops and take a stroll - not a place that is a canyon overshadowed by four huge buildings.
Many cities would give anything to be able to create the small-town ambience we already have and which will be destroyed by these huge buildings. Attracting visitors also attracts tourists and money.
I even think that it would be a terrific investment if Eden Housing had to purchase the land north of Railroad that I think is in need of refurbishing. It is not that we, like Bob Coomber said, have not thought about it or that, as Trish said, we are selfish for wanting a beautiful city or a park rather than low-income housing on that site. In fact, it is very important for the future of Livermore to have an inviting downtown.
If downtown is not inviting there will not be the restaurant, bar, coffee shop, etc. jobs for the residents of these units. I do hope the city council will try to figure out how to make Bob’s win-win-win idea work.