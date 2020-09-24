Rifka Several, Livermore
“Win, win” sounds great to me. (Leaders Open to Looking at Other Win-Win Options for Affordable Housing, Downtown Park, Sept. 17)
It is admirable that Vice Mayor Bob Woerner is exploring ways to help the community come together, and that Mark Palajac, chair of the Livermore Housing Authority, is a proponent of the downtown park area being as large as possible. Our community has always come together to support Livermore’s future, and I am heartened to read that our leadership is continuing in that tradition. Thanks to everyone for moving forward with creative ideas.