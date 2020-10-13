Brian Bonner, Livermore
There is considerable and justifiable interest in recent discussions about disseminating the proposed Eden Housing project to nearby locations downtown.
The resulting increase in public park space and downsizing of buildings in that critical east of L Street location, as well as increasing affordable housing units downtown, are all big wins in my opinion. The hundreds of new residents living on both the corner of First and L Street (the Groth Brothers site) and in relocated Eden Housing will all need that open space.
As the structures on the Groth Brothers site mushroom off the drawing board into plain sight, we can all easily imagine what an urban canyon would look like with large buildings on both sides of L Street. Certainly, much good faith listening to Livermore's citizens and other stakeholders followed by action will be needed to make this win-win-win happen, but the effort will be worth it.