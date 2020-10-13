Vic Avila, Livermore
All community factions benefit if the Eden Housing Development is moved off the Central Park plan to an adjacent lot.
Local businesses and the chamber of commerce benefit from a potentially larger housing complex at the alternate site. These units are in addition to the (more than) 210 apartments currently under construction by Legacy Partners across L Street from the Central Park. This will bring more people downtown.
Aesthetic interests will win by not having the four-story Eden Housing coplex located directly opposite the apartment development, creating an ‘urban canyon’ downtown, completely out of scale with the existing ambiance of downtown, with its primarily one-story buildings.
Open space advocates will win by having more space for parents, children, and grandparents to have space to enjoy the out-of-doors. Apartment and condominium dwellers need places to get out and play and relax.
If this idea comes to fruition, it will be much more Livermore-esque - well thought out and designed for today's needs and the needs of the future. Hopefully Vice-Mayor Woerner, who supports moving the Eden Housing units, and his committee can put it together.
Mony Nop is not a supporter of this idea.