Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
I have been concerned about erecting tall four-story buildings in the new area between Livermore Avenue and L Street.
They would overshadow any open area that was proposed. Now, I understand that Bob Woerner has said he would consider putting the new housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue. That seems like an excellent idea. The area would still have housing, but we could have a beautiful park area in the center of the city.
I hope the city council can work this out. This might satisfy all of the community needs.