Calvin Wood, Livermore
I’m pleased to read Bob Woerner’s proposal that would likely double the number of low-cost housing units in the downtown area and at the same time, expand the size of the open space around Stockmen’s Park.
In this time of national division, it is very heartening to see our local leaders working to heal divisions in our community and seek ways to bring us together. I will strongly back this proposal since it seems to embrace many of the ideas that caused so much division in our community not very long ago. May whoever is elected to lead our city in the upcoming election work diligently to bring about this measure to reunite strong elements in our beloved city.