I’m a proud resident of this beautiful town and have had the pleasure of getting to know many of the business owners and residents over the past 12 years of living here. I work in Livermore and because of my job, I’m often recruiting new employees, which are potential Livermore residents. In addition, I entertain visiting faculty from around the country. I’m proud of our downtown and often take my visitors to dinner at one of the many restaurants after highlighting our wine country and schools. I’ve been asked many times why Livermore does not offer a downtown hotel. Our visitors would much rather walk to their hotel after dinner than drive up to Pleasanton or Constitution Avenue after a long day of meetings.
I was disappointed to hear that the proposed hotel won’t have a restaurant, but understand there is a history of restaurant failures in small hotels, especially when placed near a downtown that offers so many choice cuisines.
We need to move forward with the decision already made by our city council. Vote “Yes” for the Wine Country Hotel at the Bankhead on the March ballet. Let get the building started.