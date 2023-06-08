Paul Speroni, Livermore
The City Council Voted 4 to 1 to approve the changes to the original plan for the Inn.
Paul Speroni, Livermore
The City Council Voted 4 to 1 to approve the changes to the original plan for the Inn.
The changes included reduction of setbacks on Hansen Road from 100ft to 50ft.
The council also added a single-family house with a swimming pool to the original plan for the developer to live in.
During discussions before the vote, council members praised the developer for hanging in there and not giving up. What about the opposition? A lot of effort and money to preserve the original plan was put forth.
I think the 4 members who voted for the changes really shortchanged the opposition.
Few, if any, compromises were made with the opponents to the changes to the original plan.
