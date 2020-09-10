Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
I read that only new Livermore wineries would not be allowed to use on-site septic systems for grape waste burial, but that is no reason why the city should spend millions to build a sewer system for existing or for these as not-yet-located new wineries. If any winery has a waste removal problem, they themselves should pay to have that organic material hauled away to a green dump, not put it into our sewers where we all have to pay for our water-treatment plant to take it back out. Our water is bad enough already. Let’s not make it worse or spend millions to expand the plant