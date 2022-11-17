Owen Brovont, Livermorian
Great wisdom lies in the past, for various reasons, we tend to ignore it. Here are a few reminders.
Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you. -- Pericles (430 B.C.)
“Critical thinking is the objective analysis of facts to form a judgment.” SOCRATES (a contemporary of Pericles)
Man perfected by society is the best of all animals; he is the most terrible of all when he lives without law, and without justice. – Aristotle (about 354 B.C.)
A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul. – George Bernard Shaw
“Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.” – HENRY FORD
“The difference between a welfare state and a totalitarian state is a matter of time.” Ayn Rand
Critical thinking teaches you how to think, not what to think. The reality is however, we live in a world of Alternative facts, Fake news, Fake reviews, Fake people, False advertising, Propaganda, Pseudoscience, Disinformation, Misinformation, Lies, Myths, Scams, Mass delusions etc. A defective education makes all of this not only possible, but probable.
Maine is the only state whose name is just one syllable.
A Democracy: Three wolves and a sheep voting on dinner.
A Republic: The flock gets to vote for which wolves vote on dinner.
A Constitutional Republic: Voting on dinner is expressly forbidden, and the sheep are armed.
Federal Government: The means by which the sheep will be fooled into voting for a Democracy. – Author unknown.
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves money from the public treasure. From that moment on the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most money from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s great civilizations has been two hundred years. These nations have progressed through the following sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith, from spiritual faith to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance, from abundance to selfishness, from selfishness to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependency, from dependency back to bondage.”
— ALEXANDER TYLER on the fall of the Athenian Republic