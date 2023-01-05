Evelyn Mitschelen, Livermore
Evelyn Mitschelen, Livermore
How blessed is the man who finds wisdom and the man who gains understanding. For its profit is better than the profit of silver and gold.
What is wisdom? It is an insight into the meaning of life. A skill to live life.
How do I receive wisdom? Receive wise counsel from honest respectable people. Use common sense, seek knowledge, ask questions. Listen to your parents. Keep from evil. Doing justice is the right thing to do. listen to others, be respectable. Show wise behavior. Learn from creation.
Seek peace, love God.
What are the results of Wisdom? You show honor to others and respect yourself. You are honored. You have a vitality of life and peace.
Seek wisdom for in wisdom are hidden the treasures. Life has meaning and freedom from being self-centered. The world needs people who show understanding, concern, respect and wisdom.
