Donn Day, Livermore
The U.S. is certainly in danger, but it's not from people like Dr. Steven Koonin, who recently spoke at LLNL, it's from people like Alan Marling (June 10) who wants to "deplatform" any view he doesn't agree with!
Mr. Marling states "Often in journalism there is a misguided attempt to portray 'both sides.'"
I'm not sure what newspaper(s) Marling reads, but the days of papers presenting "both sides" have long been over!
Let's look at the article Marling criticizes. The article starts out with four paragraphs that give some light info about Koonin's background, then goes into 22 paragraphs of criticism of Koonin's views. This is what Marling thinks is presenting both sides?
Marling claims that Koonin pushes "conspiracy theories" and is a "reality denier," so the obvious question is did Marling reach these conclusions by reading Koonin's book? Doubtful, of course, if it was up to Marling the book would be "deplatformed" by Amazon and other book publishers ... this is what passes for scientific inquiry in Marling's world.
What passes for scientific consensus today, is sometimes consigned to the dustbin of history (in the 1970s the fear was a cooling planet, not a warming one). Marling (and others similarly inclined) would be wise to remember that little truth! Or he could try reading "Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All."