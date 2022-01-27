Mark Frise, Livermore
So, a universal health care plan for California has quietly passed out of committee in the State Assembly. With its promise to raise taxes to provide "free" health care for all Californians (and whomever else comes into the state) and to reduce healthcare costs by removing insurance company costs to administer plans, a couple of questions come to mind:
1) Who will administer the healthcare plan? As the state would now oversee the healthcare administration, are we not trading one middleman for another? Factor in the generous pension plans of state workers and I question how there would be any administrative savings.
2) How much trust can be placed in a government that originally estimated the cost to repair the Bay Bridge at $250 million (final cost $6.5 billion). This same government originally estimated a high-speed rail line from San Francisco to Anaheim at $33 billion. The current estimate is $92-96 billion and that includes shared (i.e.: not high-speed rail) train tracks in urban areas. The cost to replace Anderson Dam and to build a new reservoir (Pacheco), both in Santa Clara County, has more than doubled in the past year.
3) As faithful stewards of our tax dollars, the state has previously admitted to sending out at least $20 billion dollars in false unemployment claims during the pandemic.
4) Californians are currently taxed to support the federal Affordable Care Act. Will we continue to pay taxes for a plan that California is no longer a part of?
When government bureaucracy, bloat and inefficiency exceed the amount of revenue from the tax increases, how will the healthcare program be sustained? Will there be continued tax increases due to underestimating the costs or will healthcare services be cut (rationed)?
Wise up California.