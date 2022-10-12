After a week of 110-degree weather, “Friends of Livermore” responded to the climate crisis by trying to block another local solar farm. They’ve already shut down one project, which would’ve provided power to Livermore businesses. Last year on Earth Day, they argued to the Alameda Supervisors: “The public need for solar is overstated or doesn’t exist.”
They said lots of other things, naturally, including the need to preserve open space. This special-interest group has also stated, sometimes at the same Supervisors’ Meeting, that we really must build equestrian arenas in open space. So, they value horseplay over green energy, and you can find their desired amendments to Measure D on your ballot.
“Friends of Livermore” and sundry other special-interest groups in the Tri-Valley receive over 90% of their funding from Jean King and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent. Perhaps these plutocrats see the climate crisis as more of a climate inconvenience. They never have to leave their air-conditioned mansions. They claim it’s enough to build solar panels on rooftops, even though California’s 2021 SB 100 Joint Agency Report is quite clear we will need green energy from a variety of sources, including solar farms.
Native Americans (Amazon Watch) are begging Californians to reduce our dependence on crude oil. Its extraction is causing deforestation. Our inaction devastates their natural habitat and native species.
What can we do about this crisis? Thank Alameda County Supervisor Haubert for approving Grant Line Solar and ask him to expedite other solar farms. His office phone number is (925) 551-6912. Pleasanton residents should call Nate Miley’s office at (925) 803-7959.
Oh, and the two plutocrats blocking local solar energy also believe they should own the City Council and have launched yet another group, Take Back Livermore. Their hand-picked candidates will do all they can to represent the interests of two people. If you wish to vote for people unbought by Tri-Valley royalty, I suggest Marchand for Mayor and Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council.
You may or may not be surprised to learn Jean King and Joan Seppala also funded the local campaigns against affordable housing. While we grapple with twenty-first century problems, they have made it clear where they stand: in the twentieth century, facing backward.