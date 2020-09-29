Virginia Shuler, Livermore
Walking downtown to Livermore’s wonderful Farmer’s Market on Sunday gave me the opportunity to pause at the corner of L and First Streets to survey the massive construction in progress.
It was very clear to me that if the Eden Housing project was located directly across the street, it would create an inhospitable and unfriendly environment for our city.
Livermore has brilliant and concerned citizens and civic leaders who are committed to a unified plan. Bob Woerner and others have made it clear they want the best plan for the Eden Housing project and open space area. Bob Woerner is championing the effort to resolve the issue by weighing all the factors and working with key stakeholders. He is a leader who has proved that collaborative leadership works for everyone.