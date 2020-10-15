Michael Fredrich, Livermore
In a recent interview with Bob Woerner in this publication, he stated "I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element [from the downtown development]". Obstacles still remain, but this statement is very encouraging. Moving the housing element form the downtown development would not only give the people of Livermore the kind of city center they want but help to repair the rift caused by the fight over the downtown development over the past year. If Woerner is sincere about looking for alternatives to housing as currently planned, we should all support him to create a better downtown.