Marcus Libkind, Livermore
In response to the Letter to the Editor on Oct. 8, regarding Bob Woerner giving serious thought to moving the downtown Eden Housing Project to the north side of Railroad Avenue and thereby opening up more space for the downtown park, I draw attention to the fact that he and the existing city council previously rejected this idea.
Now, for obvious political reasons, he is considering what should have been a no brainer to begin with.
I and others spoke at city council meetings about the poor design of the city proposed downtown development. In particular, the design broke up the land into small pieces for single uses instead of considering a plan that would unify the area while providing the ability to meet needs. One of the most glaring faults of the existing plan is the housing portion that sets aside a large portion of the land for affordable housing.
The use of ground level land for housing in downtown is one of the worse uses of public lands. Just take a look at Redwood City; new housing downtown, but commercial space on the ground level providing amenities for the entire community. That makes sense.
Back in June 2015, I pointed out that a simple look at Lizzy Fountain on a summer day showed the need for more open space downtown that afforded opportunities for families and children. I described a linear park running from North Livermore to So. L Street with shops, restaurants, umbrellas and outdoor seating. Above would be two or three stories of apartments or condominiums.
The existing city council rejected this and other ideas better than what is planned now. Now, Woerner is thinking of moving the housing portion, though in the past, the council said that there were reasons that it had to be built where it is planned. The city council missed their chance to build something truly great that would benefit both Livermore residents and draw visitors to Livermore.
Given what I have seen, I urge people to vote for a change in our city council and begin by electing Mony Nop Mayor. I believe that he will be open to fresh ideas and has not taken contributions from land developers and construction companies.