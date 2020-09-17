Lori Souza, Livermore
Vice Mayor Bob Woerner recently received the endorsements of several Tri-Valley area elected leaders in his bid to become the mayor of Livermore, including U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and state Sen. Steve Glazer. He has also been endorsed by former Dublin mayor Tim Sbranti, who is running unopposed for a seat on the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Board of Trustees. [Sbranti was appointed to the college board of trustees in 2019 to fill out the term of retiring trustee Carlo Vecchiarelli.]
These local leaders recognize Woerner’s support for Livermore on a regional level. Early on, Woerner’s mayoral campaign was also endorsed by outgoing Mayor Marchand and every current City Council member.
In his endorsement, Swalwell said "Vice Mayor Woerner has proven to be compassionate and collaborative in tackling regional, Tri-Valley, and Livermore issues. His dedicated leadership and track record of accomplishments makes him uniquely qualified to be the next mayor of Livermore."
Glazier said Woerner “has been a thoughtful and collaborative city leader and will be an outstanding Livermore Mayor. I strongly support his election."
Sbranti stated, "In my work for the Tri-Valley I have seen Vice Mayor Woerner's innovative problem solving on challenging regional issues. From his work on the fiscal health of the city to revitalizing the downtown, Woerner's leadership has positioned Livermore well to survive the pandemic and thrive in the future.”