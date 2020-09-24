Beth Wilson, Livermore
I urge you to vote for Bob Woerner for Livermore mayor. Bob has the two most important qualities a mayor needs: experience and integrity. He has served in a variety of capacities, most recently as City Council member and vice mayor. He knows how city government works and is highly capable in engaging citizens and staff to make Livermore an even better place to live.
I have worked with Bob as a fellow elected official. We contact each other regularly to obtain background information and bounce ideas off each other. He is eager to work with people to accomplish goals. Bob has come up with many creative ideas to get good things done for the city he loves. He is an outstanding candidate for Livermore mayor. would be greatly appreciated.