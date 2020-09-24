Mayor John Marchand, Livermore
I am endorsing Vice Mayor Bob Woerner to be Livermore’s next mayor. He has the experience, the vision, and the skill set we need in these times of crisis and uncertainty.
Livermore has faced unprecedented challenges this year, with more to come. Even with those challenges, Livermore continues to provide the important services and public safety on which our residents depend. A post-COVID recession is looming and we need solid, experienced leadership that can hit the deck running from day one. Woerner was an instrumental part of the team that brought Livermore out of the last recession.
Recently, Livermore was recognized as one of the 10 best cities on the West Coast to live in and raise a family. That did not happen by accident. It took effective leadership and collaboration. Bob has been integral in working with leaders and members of the community in attaining that recognition.
That is why so many elected leaders in the Tri-Valley, from city council members to congressmen, are endorsing Bob. They understand that it takes experience to provide effective leadership and they know that Bob has what it takes. Join me in voting for Vice Mayor Bob Woerner for Mayor.