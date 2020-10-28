Aaron Taylor, Livermore
I support Bob Woerner for mayor.
I like his vision to try to create a truly significant park downtown by moving the proposed apartments from the east side of L Street to the north side of Railroad Avenue.
The current development in process calls for apartments to be built on the east side of L Street, like the apartments which are currently being built on the west side of L Street. These apartments will tend to hide the park from L Street and make it feel isolated and uninviting.
Moving these apartments to Railroad Avenue would create an attractive entrance for the public and a more open and inviting park.