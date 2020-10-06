Trish Munro, Livermore
That Livermore needs Bob Woerner’s experience at this critical time is obvious - we face unprecedented challenges and need his leadership, but less obvious is why Bob is also the best choice for social justice, equity, and inclusion.
Though only a person who belongs to a group can claim that group identity, belonging isn’t sufficient. For example, Phyllis Schlafly was a woman who worked to defeat the Equal Rights Amendment. FDR, part of the East Coast wealthy elite, was famously branded a traitor to his class developing a social safety net. Their behavior and values, not their identities, defined them. So too with Bob Woerner.
After George Floyd’s murder, Bob initiated Livermore’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee to address policing, equity, diversity, and inclusion. He believes that broad community engagement where all viewpoints are heard is the best way to address these serious issues. Listening without action isn’t enough, and Bob has the experience and commitment to implement these community-generated proposals.
What matters most isn’t identity, but the ability to listen, learn, and enable our community to find real solutions. It turns out that Bob Woerner is the best person to work toward ‘equity of opportunity and just treatment for all’ in Livermore.