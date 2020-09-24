Purnell Cook, Livermore
The more I get to know Bob Woerner, the more impressed I am with his devotion to Livermore and the Tri-Valley.
He's a proponent of fiscal responsibility and he works well with people. Bob is clear thinking and brings innovative ideas forward regularly. He has worked tirelessly as a city council member for almost 10 years ,while also requesting a pay cap for council members.
Bob Woerner will do a great job of continuing to keep Livermore thriving. He also happens to be a pretty nice person too.