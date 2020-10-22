Peg Folta, Livermore
I have come to know Bob over the last year and have a great respect and appreciation for what he brings to our city.
Bob is passionate about the success of the city, as viewed through a citizen’s eyes. He truly listens to concerns and responds with empathy, advice, and ideas for a path forward. He actively stays abreast of what is going on in Livermore, the region, and the state. It is rare to have a conversation with Bob where those involved don’t learn something relevant to the issue at hand, moving the solution forward. He continues to strive to make the city better for its citizens, by involving a diverse set of citizens.
Bob has had a significant impact on much of Livermore’s successes and is actively involved in addressing the city’s current challenges, including open space, environment/climate impact, housing, our downtown plan, inclusion, financial strength, infrastructure and business health. His broad set of endorsements demonstrate his support from across the spectrum of organizations and people that know him, as well as those who have come to know him when reviewing the candidates. Bob is a trusted public servant.
The bottom line is Bob has the experience, qualifications, and qualities to be an outstanding Mayor. During these challenging times we need a trusted and experienced leader. We have that in Bob.
Please join me by voting for Bob for mayor.