John Marchand ran for Mayor in 2018, and his campaign received over $7,000 from contractors, builders, construction unions, and real estate political action committees. These donations included a “personal” donation from Legacy Partners’ Senior Managing Director right after Marchand’s Council approved his multi-million-dollar downtown Legacy Apartments project.
When Bob Woerner ran for Mayor in 2020, his campaign received over $19,000 from contractors, builders, unions, and real estate PACs. Moreover, while Woerner campaigned on seeking alternatives to putting an extensive apartment development in the center of downtown, after winning the election, he ignored those promises and listened to the developers instead.
Having served him well, Marchand continues with the same game plan in his 2022 campaign. He accepts as many donations from developers as possible, and will ensure their buildings go up where they want them. To date, Marchand’s campaign has accepted $13.6K, with $9,400 coming from two separate individuals connected with Attitude Aviation, and $3,000 more from a construction union and a land company. Thousands of citizens are unhappy with Attitude’s jets flying over their homes all day and night, emitting toxic pollution into neighborhoods that land in their lungs and window sills. Additionally, thousands of citizens have stated they do not want the Eden Housing building downtown and they do not like the enormous Legacy building. But Marchand listens only to the sound of money, not the citizens.
Evan Branning, who rolled over $12,034 from the war chest of his failed 2019 State Senate run into his campaign for Livermore Council, is not far behind Marchand. He has received $5,500 of funds, of which $5,000 came from two construction unions. If you’re a developer or a construction union member, your wish is their command. But if you’re just a taxpaying citizen looking for shade and a place to rest in Livermore, you can take a hike. Downtown is becoming a concrete jungle, and dangerous Urban Heat Islands are in its future.
For the past decade, Livermore politics have been dominated by developers’ agendas which they control by making sure their man gets elected. Marchand is a career politician and understands his survival depends on doing his contributor’s bidding. The tragic results are in everyone’s faces. Send a clear message to the status quo and vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos.