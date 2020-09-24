John Stein, Livermore
I urge voters to elect Bob Woerner as Livermore’s next mayor. As a councilman and vice mayor, Woerner has a history of outstanding public service. He played a major role in the construction of Stockman’s Park downtown, the acquisition of open space, and building Livermore’s strong financial reserves. He continues to help make our community a safe, attractive and inclusive place to live, work, and raise our families.
Bob has a keen, analytical mind and a wealth of experience and knowledge of science, business, and effective governing. His is a voice of reason.
Bob’s attitude is one of getting things done in a collaborative and calm manner. He listens to all sides in an issue and then tries to find the best path forward to benefits all of Livermore’s residents.
In these challenging times, Woerner is our clear choice as mayor to lead Livermore into a thriving future.