Lisa Tromovitch, Livermore
As we work together to create a more balanced and inclusive community life, we need experienced leadership.
We need leadership that is willing to represent, protect and nurture all our citizens. Bob Woerner has demonstrated his collaborative, facilitative style of leadership and repeatedly shared his knowledge and expertise on behalf of the City of Livermore. He has a proven record of success negotiating on behalf of our city, building relationships, fostering collaborative partnerships, and saving the citizens millions of dollars.
Bob is someone we can turn to in time of crisis. For many small organizations, the pandemic left us without a path forward. Bob championed using $2 million to reimburse small local businesses for materials needed to cope with COVID-19.
Livermore is in good shape compared to other cities during this crisis, due to the sound management of our city staff, council and mayor. Bob Woerner is an important part of this great team.
I’m voting Vice-Mayor Bob Woerner for mayor. “The proof is in the pudding,” as my mother says.
No doubt we have challenges now, and more ahead, but our ability to adapt and grow together as a city will be affected by the choices we make at the ballot box. I’m voting for someone with experience, someone whose work we have seen and benefited from over the past several years, Bob Woerner.
Bob isn’t afraid to shake things up, propose new ways of doing things, and get things done!