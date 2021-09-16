Nancy Rodrigue, Livermore
On September 6, Livermore was given a huge gift-three thousand acres of incredibly beautiful land that will eventually become a public park for low-impact recreation. This land, located only 7 ½ miles from city hall to the east, is a gem due to its biological diversity, deep canyons, views and especially for Livermore, its history. Hikers will be able to walk on the original wagon road that connected the town of Tesla to Livermore in the early 19th century and view special native American sights from hundreds of years ago. What was once planned for motorized vehicles, is now preserved permanently by an agreement of the state legislature and the Administration.
Friends of Tesla Park would like to thank many of our local Livermore groups for their many years of support by writing letters, sending donations and attending countless meetings in Sacramento and locally. The work to save Tesla Park was shared by these groups including the Altamont Land and Open space Committee, Livermore Heritage Guild, Tri-Valley Conservancy, Friends of the Open space and Vineyards (FOV), Society of American Indians, Tri-Valley Trailblazers, Tesla Road Alliance, Sierra Club, Friends of Livermore, Livermore Hill Hikers, Friends of the Arroyos, Alameda Creek Alliance, Friends of Springtown, and, of course, Friends of Tesla Park.
Thank you to all these Livermore Groups. But that is not all, we also want to thank wholeheartedly, the Livermore City Council, members past and present, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, the mayors of the Tri-Valley and individuals representing East Bay Regional Park District. Well-done, community of Livermore!