I am willing to read lots more about the current controversy on Measure P. Vote “No” on March 3. I will happily read until November.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Car Accident Fatality Near Pleasanton
- Councilman Coomber Not to Run Again
- Dublin to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Complex
- City Council Reveals Its Parcel Tax Plan
- 1st District Candidates Comment on Issues
- Miley Faces One Challenger in 4th District
- Coronavirus: A Threat Both New and Old
- Dublin to Honor Military with Banners Again