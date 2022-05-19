Jim Caselli, Livermore
When Proposition P to determine the location of the downtown hotel was pending, I was having a discussion on Nextdoor about the pros and cons. Marchard noticed this and made his own statements. First, he tried to equate the location of a fast food restaurant with the destiny of the downtown and the city. When I questioned his logic, he then proceeded to state that if P was not passed, it could not be reconsidered later after further development of the downtown plan. I had no cause to question such a flat statement, so I let it drop. After P passed, my curiosity led me to read its actual language. It stated that it could not be voted on again in its current form. That means that it could be revisited with minor changes.
While wordsmithing is commonplace in DC, I find it totally inappropriate for local politics, which should be based on forthrightness and trust.