Monica Kulander, Livermore
Eden Housing has let down the residents of Livermore by breaking its housing promises. Most people of this town do not want any type of housing put directly in the heart of town, yet are in full agreement with having housing in any of the other suggested locations away from the middle of the city. This will preserve the wonderful character of our downtown.
All residents of Livermore love our town and want it to flourish, as well as being a place where people of various incomes and backgrounds can come to live, play and enjoy a life.
Please let’s work together on fixing this flawed layout before it’s too late. All will regret this irreversible decision.