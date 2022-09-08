The City of Livermore places a high priority on engaging with all residents. This is harder than it looks. People who have time and understand the issues make sure their positions are heard. For most city residents, showing up means first understanding the issues, then trusting their voices matter, and finally believing an issue is important enough to give up precious family time to attend meetings.
That means the city has to communicate well why an issue matters. That isn’t easy. In fact, it may be the hardest thing people do with each other.
So, it means a lot for Livermore to receive not one but two awards for efforts around asset management. City assets form the physical shape and structure of our city and maintaining them is vital for any city. How to engage people in this most taken for granted subject? Create a game with an adorable “asset” hound!
Using clues, L’More the “asset hound” led residents to five separate locations. The more than 600 residents who participated over a little more than a year learned about Livermore’s assets, why they are important, and how much they cost to repair and replace.
Livermore’s Asset Management Geocache Game received the Best in Show Award for Most Innovative Communications from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO). In addition, the City received a second award for our asset management educational video, created in coordination with consultant MIG, Inc. Learn more about our Asset Management Program here: https://www.livermoreassets.net/
Games are not the only way Livermore gets resident feedback. The city has been working on understanding the many uses of East Avenue. These include the community center, shopping and dining, attending school (preschool through high school), residing on or near the street, and of course, many modes of commuting. Ensuring that all stakeholders have ways to use the street is far from easy.
The next step in the process takes place during the week of Sept. 19 to 22, dubbed Tactical East Avenue Visioning Week. We’re putting together a series of interactive planning activities to create an aspirational, future vision for the East Avenue Corridor. That program kicks off at the Civic Center Library on Monday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. For the full schedule and much more, including all presentations, designs, and summaries, see here: www.eastavecorridorstudy.com.