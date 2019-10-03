Working Toward a Cure Les Mahler, Livermore The idea behind (my) books is to place them in the hospital's gift shops, where they can set their own prices and keep the money to help families or fund the cure for cancer research. With the book signing (on Oct. 5 at Mozart, Einstein & Me in Livermore), all the money made goes to UC Davis. I know most people think that as a cancer patient myself, there's nothing more I can do; the books are just a small part of my continuing effort to help pediatric cancer patients. I've organized grape stomps, and donated $20,000 to $30,000 to pediatric cancer research through stompoutkidscancer. I've also helped pediatric cancer patients get more out of life other than treatment. A young Oakland Children's Hospital patient fighting brain cancer, Andrew is a big fan of Thomas the train, so found Thomas Train at Roaring Camp in Santa Cruz and got four tickets for the family to enjoy the day. A little girl in Colorado, an illustrator's granddaughter who was struggling with leukemia, couldn't walk. She loved dancing, so I bought four tickets to Denver Opera so family could see "The Nutcracker" for Christmas. Now 37 years as a journalist forced into retirement on disability (lung, brain, spinal cord lacrimal gland cancer, blind in the right eye, emphysema, and a stroke) I'm writing children's books to fund cancer research for a cure. I'm hoping to organize a grape stomp in Lodi (with the Sacramento Kings) and Livermore (with East Bay firefighters) and hoping to organize a stomp between CAL and Stanford (the BIG STOMP next year). So, my cancer journey has not reached its end in my efforts in helping the youngest of cancer patients. Oh, and as a last act of giving, I donated my body to UCSF's whole-body donations, adenoid cystic carcinoma is a rare cancer, only 1,200 patients per year; it's considered rare, incurable and fatal. Chemo doesn't do anything.