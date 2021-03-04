Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
Exodus 20:2-5 and Deuteronomy 5:6-8 both clearly state, “I am the Lord your God … you shall have no other gods before me … you shall not make for yourself an idol or any likeness of what is in heaven or on earth … you shall not worship them or serve them.”
At the risk of sounding ‘preachy,’ which is not my intent, Trump’s supporters have turned him into their own god who can do no wrong, whom they praise, worship and fear. They also support his life-size golden statue at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Feb. 25 to 28, in Orlando, Florida). If they didn’t want the statue, it wouldn’t be there.
I wonder if his supporters who claim to be ‘Christian’ have read the Old Testament. Don’t they see that they worship a god named Trump? Don’t they see how similar the golden calf and his golden statue are? Are they that dense and blind?