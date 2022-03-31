Alan Marling, Livermore
I was shocked by a March article in The Independent. Lawyers of special-interest groups litigating against solar energy argued as follows. The Aramis Solar farm should not be allowed because then “the entire Valley, estimated at roughly 1,100 acres, will likely be covered with solar projects because those projects also would have access to the same substation.”
This is a slippery slope argument designed to frighten people with something extreme. I was shocked that the worst-case scenario envisioned by the lawyer was my imagined best-case scenario. They’re afraid of widespread construction of green energy and any wildlife loss that goes with it. If only we could be so lucky.
The future I’m afraid of is a wildfire season that lasts the entire year. I’m afraid of skies perpetually ashen with the smoke of burning homes. I’m afraid of not being able to go outside without a rebreather mask, lest smoke damages my lungs and makes me more vulnerable to viral pandemics.
According to the recent IPCC report, my fears are all too likely. According to the Department of Energy’s 2021 report, we will need both rooftop and solar farms to meet California’s energy-goal minimums.
Shame on Jean King for funding these special-interest groups. Shame on Joan Seppala for pushing their fallacious arguments in her newspaper. And shame on the Livermore Valley Performance Arts Center for keeping both women on their board of directors; they will give the youth a stage at the Bankhead but not a future.