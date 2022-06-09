Daryl Carlson, Livermore
Those close to me inform me that my past letters defending urgently needed Affordable Housing in Livermore—sooner rather than some undefined date in the whenever at some Neverland location—are divisive. The Bible teaches us that slingshots work against giants who can afford weekly newspaper ads. I do confess frustration and exasperation with a perpetually-campaigning cabal of the comfortable who seem to think that housing for people in need should always be placed on the back burner, possibly in the off switch.
Their attempts to stall Affordable Housing include a ballot measure to place a luxury hotel on the precious land they claim should be a park, a lawsuit that the judge bounced and then an appeal of that ruling to further diminish the hopes and dreams of deserving families. Now yet another stalling Ballot Measure. Affordable Housing delayed is Economic Justice denied.
God’s lips to their ears, the Citizens Advisory Group never had lawful authority to make decisions for the city’s future. We have gone to polls and elected these oath-sworn representatives to make decisions for the good of all people living here, not just those with floor to ceiling double door stainless steel refrigerators.
Letters to this newspaper wax poetic about a Downtown Park, evoking images of New York City’s Central Park—843 acres, and SF Golden Gate Park—1,017 acres. The land available in that abandoned strip mall is a few acres. And what is Stockmen’s Park, chopped liver? The space, abutting the 4-lane Railroad Av Speedway and the backside of First Street businesses, is hardly scenic. That land was purchased with a grant that required Affordable Housing. The moral, ethical, legal, and kind thing to do is build this needed housing.