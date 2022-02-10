Rifka Several, Livermore
Valet parking was not the way to go for the downtown hotel. In the name of “progress”, the overall beauty and purpose of our downtown is being compromised – as well as the suppression of community dissenting opinions. Many concerns were raised about this plan, which was not in the original hotel proposal. It is not in our best interests to relieve the hotel developer of their responsibility for providing parking, which was planned to be underground to save the valuable downtown space for other community-serving purposes. A quality hotel provides quality parking.