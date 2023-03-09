Greg Scott, Livermore

Homelessness overall is addressed with gobs of money for a relatively few homeless, while too many homeless remain in desperation. Vineyard 2.0 is projected to cost $20 million to house 23. CrossWinds Church tiny houses were built for $115,000 apiece and just received a $1 million grant. Asbury Church proposes to build 16 units for $175,000 to $225,000 each, for a total of $2.8 million to $3.6 million. Some homeless get to live behind relatively expensive “castle walls” while numerous lack adequate shelter.