Homelessness overall is addressed with gobs of money for a relatively few homeless, while too many homeless remain in desperation. Vineyard 2.0 is projected to cost $20 million to house 23. CrossWinds Church tiny houses were built for $115,000 apiece and just received a $1 million grant. Asbury Church proposes to build 16 units for $175,000 to $225,000 each, for a total of $2.8 million to $3.6 million. Some homeless get to live behind relatively expensive “castle walls” while numerous lack adequate shelter.
The measure of “results” and magnanimity appears to be the amount of money spent. This mode is failing. As long as we equate sheltering of the homeless with regular housing, we are not going to be solving the problem for the large number of homeless. We do not have the resources for regular housing for all homeless in an economy where housing is a commodity rather than valued as a necessity. Sheltered or unsheltered homelessness: what’s the difference?
‘Someone who is sleeping in a place not intended for sleep (for example a car, a tent, or an abandoned building) is unsheltered.” (Trish Munro, “A Few Questions for the Weekend,” Mailbox, 2/23)
What?! Then what was the “Safe Parking Program” about, for which the City of Livermore received $124,000 and then spent an additional $60,000 of grant money on what was supposed to be for the storage of belongings for the homeless that did not have cars? A tent is a shelter and a lot better than no tent at all. Try sleeping completely exposed in the open.
Where is our sense of humanity? If we had a disaster in which a large amount of housing was destroyed, would we leave people out in the open until we built them housing for “shelter”?
Being profligate spenders for a fraction of the homeless is the answer? We are looking at a $100-billion deficit in the next fiscal year for the State of California, which spent, with unsatisfactory achievement, $14 billion over 2 years on homelessness. This has frustrated Governor Newsom and is an enormous political liability for him.
How are housing projects funded? It’s complicated.” (Trish Munro, ibid.) Homelessness is a complicated phenomenon; its funding is only “complicated” through obfuscation, ignorance, or both. Double-entry accounting was invented a while ago.
Who is subsidizing what and how effective are these subsidies, wherever the subsidized projects may be located? Homeowners, review the property tax bills!