North Livermore is outside the urban growth boundary. It is zoned for agriculture. How is it possible that this beautiful area can be seriously considered for a massive industrial complex under the guise of an environmentally sensitive project? Only because it is solar panels! These panels will cover over 700 acres of scenic land. If this were anything but a solar energy project, it would be dismissed immediately. It should be dismissed immediately as the large industrial use that it is. The project certainly would not be approved in this location if it were a gas-powered electrical generating plant like we see along the Sacramento River near Antioch and at Moss Landing.
The decision to permit or disallow the “solar farms” will be made by Alameda County. See recent articles in this newspaper (https://www.independentnews.com) for more information. I urge all who care about the undeveloped open space around Livermore to write letters to the Alameda County Planning Commission (see https://bit.ly/INDY_ACPC) and Board of Supervisors (see https://bit.ly/INDY_ACBOARD).