If you’re an Xfinity internet customer and using your own modem, you should be aware that Xfinity has been doing something called “mid split” upgrades in the Livermore area. These mid split upgrades appear to be causing issues with customer-owned modems, and maybe specifically Arris-brand modems.
We had issues with our Xfinity internet for several weeks starting in late June. The issue(s) we would see is my wife’s outgoing voice and video would freeze and then drop altogether, in my son’s video games their latency would skyrocket (from ~40ms to over 200ms) and they’d get kicked off the internet. My sons would have their issues even if they were connected via hardwire. These issues would occur almost exclusively during the day, but they would persist all day long to the point my wife could not reliably work from home. Throughout all the issues, our “numbers” were always within spec: no obvious power or signal issues at the modem, 500-600 Mbps download via WiFi at our laptops, and 40-50 Mbps upload.
We tried various solutions - a new modem, a new router, and a new power strip - and none of them worked. Xfinity checked our lines and our connectors and all were fine (they changed the connectors as a precaution). Our problem was not fixed until we swapped out our Arris modem for an Xfinity xFi gateway. Now our issues are resolved but we’re having to rent a modem from Xfinity.
There’s emerging evidence that these mid split upgrades are causing issues with non-Xfinity modems, and maybe specifically with Arris-brand modems.
Xfinity should fix this problem ASAP and not charge customers for modems they’re only renting because of Xfinity’s mid split upgrades.