David Furst, Livermore
A few months ago, because I am one of the LARPD directors, Yanira reached out to me to learn more and speak about the partnership between the LARPD and the school district.
As a parent of two school-aged children at Junction K8, she was aware of and used the Extended Student Services (ESS) Program, operated by the LARPD. She shared with me that the ESS Program made her feel confident knowing that her children were in good hands, before and after school hours, while she continued pursuing her career. Her children also enjoyed the program, oftentimes asking to be picked up later in the evening, rather than going home sooner.
During our conversation, I also told her that the LARPD continues to seek opportunities to engage more with the Spanish-speaking Livermore community. Immediately, she offered her assistance and followed through. Within a week or so, she reached out again, informing me that she had attended a meeting targeting the Spanish-speaking community, hosted by the City of Livermore Human Services Division, and she shared the Spanish-speaking community's insights in relation to park and recreation activities.
She serves as a valuable liaison between the English and Spanish-speaking communities. She realizes and understands that to strengthen the larger Livermore community, we must all work together. Yanira demonstrated to me that she listens, she cares, and will propose solutions.
Yanira Guzman would be an asset to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.