Connor Lam, Pleasanton
Jamie Yee has provided expertise needed for Pleasanton School Board.
During school board meetings, Ms. Jamie Yee asks probing questions and has always been able to make sense of every situation, critique the illogical, and relate to her previous experiences. I remembered being the receiving end of that questioning during one of my presentations. When she was not satisfied with the answer, she probed more. Ms. Yee never leaves a stone unturned.
My own experience of watching her over and over again for each school board meetings has convinced me that this careful, caring, and experienced critique she holds is valuable to the school board. When you fill out your ballot, vote for the one who makes the most sense out of any situation.
We need to keep Ms. Jamie Yee on the Pleasanton School Board.