Kristie Wang Trustee, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
Former Member, Measure M/G Citizens Oversight Committee Parent, Granada High School
Measure A, an extension of the expiring parcel tax for Livermore schools, will be on the ballot on May 3rd. Measure A will help us continue to fund important assets like our elementary science teachers and TK-12 technology teachers, up-to-date classroom technology, and small class sizes.
This funding is critical for our district, which receives less base funding from the State than Pleasanton and Dublin, both of which receive additional money under the Economic Recovery Target (ERT) entitlement that was put in place when the State switched to our current Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).
I served on the Citizens Oversight Committee for our previous parcel tax, Measure M and then Measure G. I know well the work that this committee of community members puts into verifying the legitimacy of the uses of our parcel tax. It does not pay for the salaries of our District leadership, and those who are trying to discredit this important ballot measure have spread disinformation about their salaries.
The leadership of our City and our School District understand the importance of this funding for our schools. Visit the campaign’s website to see the list of endorsements and learn more about why you should vote YES on Measure A: https://www.yesforlivermorestudents.org/.