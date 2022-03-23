Bryan Balazs, Livermore
I was a member of the independent citizens’ oversight committee for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s voter-approved parcel tax from 2017 through 2021. I will be voting Yes on Measure A on May 3rd to renew parcel tax funding – without increasing the tax rate - because I have seen firsthand that these funds are consistently spent as promised for the benefit of local students.
Since Livermore’s parcel tax was first approved in 2004, an independent oversight committee has carefully reviewed the use of funds annually, and for 18 consecutive years, has consistently reported that funds have been spent properly. Because of this strong track record and responsible spending, our local schools deserve to have this important source of local education funded renewed, just as our community has done many times in the past.
Measure A requires LVJUSD to continue strict fiscal accountability protections such as the oversight committee and mandatory annual audits. These reports are available to the public on the LVJUSD website: https://www.livermoreschools.org/Page/6871.
Oversight committee reports confirm the only positions supported by parcel tax funding are certificated teachers working in the classroom teaching our students science and technology. Funding also supports:
• Advanced instructional programs in math, science and engineering
• Classroom technology and instructional materials
• Maintenance to keep schools safe and clean
Measure A is a responsible proposal that simply extends what we are currently paying to support our schools and does not increase our taxes. I urge everyone to help protect the quality of Livermore schools by voting Yes on Measure A.