Renee Haugen, Livermore
As a 17-year Livermore teacher and 17-year Livermore resident with 2 kids in local schools, I have seen first-hand how the $4 million in locally controlled parcel tax funding benefits teaching and classroom instruction in our local schools.
This important funding source for our local schools is set to expire this summer and Measure A is on the ballot this spring to extend the funding at the current tax rate. Voting Yes on A maintains funding for Livermore schools but does not increase the tax rate.
Local parcel tax funding goes directly to the classroom and is only used to support certificated teachers. No funds are used for administrator salaries or other purposes. For the nearly twenty years that this funding has been in place, an independent citizens’ oversight committee and annual audits have confirmed that the funds are used ONLY for the teaching and instructional programs identified in the language of the measure. These reports are available for public review on the LVJUSD website.
As you consider Measure A, I encourage you to consider the following:
*Measure A renews expiring funding that has been in place for 18 years and proven to work
*Measure A does not increase our taxes by one penny
*All funds benefit Livermore schools and cannot be taken by the State
*Every penny goes to the classroom and cannot be used for administrator salaries
*Strict accountability ensures proper spending
*Without Measure A, Livermore schools lose $4,000,000 in annual funding and must make deep cuts
*Good schools protect property values
Please join parents, teachers, local science and business leaders and vote YES on A.