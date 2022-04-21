Art Krakowsky, Livermore
I coordinate a group of volunteers that help teach science in Livermore elementary schools. The group is called TOPS, Teaching Opportunities for Partners in Science. We are all retired scientists and engineers, many having worked at Lawrence Livermore Lab.
We have worked with many science teachers in Livermore schools and have each accumulated lesson plans, experiments, demonstration equipment, etc. I have a large stack of shelves filled with things I only use in the science labs.
All the science teachers I have worked with are dedicated to their work and very effective in inspiring students. The regular elementary classroom teachers don’t have dedicated labs or extensive equipment. So, it would be devastating to have the science teachers and their classroom laboratories and equipment disappear if we don’t, as we have in the past, continue to fund them.
TOPS’ aim is to inspire students to be interested in and excel at STEM skills that are very much needed in our society which is increasingly dependent on things like computers, internet, and computer chips. We need dedicated science teachers and their labs to augment the regular classroom teachers in teaching STEM.
Please vote YES on A so our children can keep our society healthy and vibrant.