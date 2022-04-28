Demetrious N. Shaffer, Retired Alameda County Fire Chief and LVJUSD Parent
There are many reasons to live in Livermore including our safe community, beautiful surroundings and outstanding quality of life. But many Livermore families like mine moved here primarily for the outstanding local schools. Our children, ranging in age from 11 to 17, continue to thrive at both Joe Michell and Granada High schools.
Next Tuesday, May 3 is Election Day for Measure A.
Measure A does NOT increase our taxes. It simply renews funding at the current rate that Livermore schools have counted on since 2004. Without your YES vote, this funding will expire, and Livermore schools will lose $4 million a year in funding.
Your YES vote protects quality education in our Livermore schools by keeping great teachers in our classrooms, maintaining strong academic programs and keeping classroom technology and curriculum up to date.
Without Measure A, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District will be forced to lay off 27 teachers, cut academic programs and instructional technology support and increase class sizes.
Every penny benefits our local elementary, middle and high schools and cannot be taken away by the State. Measure A requires independent citizen oversight and annual audits to ensure funds are used as promised. No funds are used for administrator salaries or benefits.
Good schools are good for our community, protecting our quality of life and our property values.
Please join me in voting YES and mail your ballot back before May 3.