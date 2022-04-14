John Stein, Livermore
I strongly urge my fellow Livermore voters to please join me in casting their vote supporting Yes on A. This will continue funding for Livermore School District’s excellent science and technology program.
All three of my children graduated from Livermore’s public schools. Their well-rounded education prepared them for further education, good careers and fulfilling lives. As a senior I am happy to continue to do my small part to pay it forward.
As an engineer, I am well aware of the importance of hands on scientific and technology training in preparation for living in our increasingly complex society. It prepares our students for good jobs and provides a basis for evaluating the risks and benefits of their scientific choices.
A scientifically well-educated population supports the good jobs that are vital for our community’s prosperity, helps to maintain our local property values and to helps our children’s to be successful.
Thank you for voting YES on A.